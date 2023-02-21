Why women should vote for Obi – LP women leader

The National Women Leader of Labour Party (LP), Dudu Mamman Manuga, has urged women to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, for…

The National Women Leader of Labour Party (LP), Dudu Mamman Manuga, has urged women to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, for the desired inclusion of women in governance.

She made the call on Monday in Abuja at a news conference alongside some groups of women.

She noted that women in Nigeria have always suffered relegation but that Obi’s presidential manifesto lucidly spelt out a place for women.

“In some societies in this country, women are considered second class citizens, who should not even have a voice. When it comes to development issues, women seem to always be at the receiving end of the negativities. So, what is Peter Obi telling us about his manifesto and how does that apply to Nigerian women?

“And, like he always says, there are people that have applied to be the CEOs in Nigeria, and we the people of Nigeria, are the ones to decide whether we accept the application and want to engage them as the CEOs over this country or not one person out of all of them is going to be the CEO,” she said.

She explained that insecurity has negatively affected the livelihood of women in the country, assuring that the Obi-Datti ticket promises peace and progress for them.

Speaking on Obi’s plan to drive policies that would better the dwindling state of Nigeria’s economy, she said: “There is a promise to shift Nigeria from consumption to production. This will create jobs for women and their children. A lot of women are into production in the farmland, a lot of women I to production, in small scale industry.”

On corruption, she reiterated Obi’s agenda to strictly entrench the rule of law, beat down the cost of governance and create an efficient civil service.