Politics

Obi in Zaria, vows to address youth unemployment

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has pledged to address unemployment among youths through skilled labour. Obi stated this during a courtesy…

Peter Obi
    By Abubakar S. Mohd

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has pledged to address unemployment among youths through skilled labour.

Obi stated this during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, at his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said the North’s vast fertile land has not been adequately harnessed, assuring that he would prioritise agriculture to address unemployment.

Obi also pledged to revive industries that had been moribund in Kaduna and Kano states.

He decried divisive politics engaged by some politicians, saying Nigerians would no longer be deceived to vote along ethnic, sectional and religious lines.

LP’s vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, an indigene of Zaria, urged the electorate to vote massively for the party.

 

