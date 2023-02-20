Presidency: Pastor Enenche Endorses Peter Obi

Paul Enenche, Founder and Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), has endorsed Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for this weekend’s…

Paul Enenche, Founder and Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), has endorsed Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for this weekend’s election.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Enenche shared a picture of himself with Obi and the founder of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.

While describing the LP candidate as “the way to go”, he urged his followers to vote him for integrity, authenticity and honesty.

“This picture is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season. What do you see? What can you hear?

Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go,” he captioned the picture.

Earlier on Monday, some groups as well as the African Democratic Congress also endorsed the former Anambra governor.

The presidential election is billed to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The post has generated mixed reactions. Below are some of such comments:

@DanielRegha: “Religious leaders shouldn’t be endorsing any political candidate; This is a m!suse of platform cos religion & politics don’t mix. It’s OK to join in political discussions as a clergy but publicly endorsing a political party or candidate is wr¤ng. Politics is a d!rty business.”

@Viasgris: “Other politicians will not understand why we prefer him. And pride and ego won’t allow them learn. It’s simple, he is not a thief, he is intelligent and has the capacity we yearn for, he is competent, he is compassionate, he can easily connect with anyone regardless of ur status. He is just the true picture of what an ideal human being should be. Though not a saint, we believe he will kickstart the Nigeria of all our dreams.”

@ibrahimbiawa8: “I’m a man of God in my own right. I lead prayers in our mosque as such I’m declaring under your tweet this evening that your words is as light as feather of a pigeon. It does not carry any weight.

I want to put it to you that, Peter obi will not win even if fast for 40 days.”

@thekayse: “History will always remember where you stood in this decisive moment. Thank you for your voice and urge your brothers to find the courage to speak the truth to power.”