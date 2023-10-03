Why we’ll continue investing in Nigeria’s economy – Skyline Group

Skyline International Tourism and Hospitality Limited, a member of the Skyline Group has reiterated commitment to continue Investing in Nigeria’s economy through its various franchises.…

Skyline International Tourism and Hospitality Limited, a member of the Skyline Group has reiterated commitment to continue Investing in Nigeria’s economy through its various franchises.

The Company’s General Manager, Unni Krishnan Menon, disclosed this at the launch of their new Fast Food product ‘Melt’ in Abuja on Saturday.

Skyline Group is the owner of Skyline University, Pizza Hut and Movenpick Ice Cream franchises.

He said, “We acknowledge that the times are difficult economically and we are very confident that things are going to change for the better. So, we will continue investing in the Nigerian economy. Our Managing Director, Nitin Anand comes in every month. We just finished our monthly reviews for the entire brand.

“I think this year, particularly in Nigeria, people have seen some tough times economically. Fuel subsidy has impacted on all businesses across. So, we have adapted. We basically said that, you know, people have less disposable income.

“While financially things will get better, we are looking at two years, three years, five years ahead, I think business in Nigeria is about perseverance, it’s about persistence.

“If you are here for the long run, I think the economy and the people can reward the business. So, we are staking the cost, we are not budging because like we said, we have a 15 years plan, we are only two years down from that 15 years plan”.

He informed that, through its flagship franchises, Pizza Hut and Movenpick Ice Cream had in the last two years expanded from a few branches to more than 11 across the nation.

Menon added that the company continued to launch revolutionary products in Nigeria to meet the needs of its Nigerians customers.

Since we started the journey, our goal is to be 100% localised. So, we have gone ahead and localised almost 80% of our ingredients now. The flour is local, the oil is local, meat is local, vegetables are local and sauces are sourced locally.

