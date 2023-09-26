NYG: 100m finalists emerge as 200m, 400m heats continue today

The ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba came alive yesterday as athletics took the centre with breathtaking races that produced finalists in the 100metres event…

After some heats and the competition proper, Kwara’s duo of Muhammad Mufiat and AbdulRahman Omolabake, Delta’ trio Bright Gift, Sunday Favour Isioma and Ogbodu Excel were among the female athletes that qualified for the 100 metres finals after winning their semifinal races.

Also, in the male category, Team Delta’s sprinter Igbigbije Clifford who won the first semi-finals with the time of 11.23 seconds will compete in the finals against Ekiti’s Adedayo Ayomikun and Kwara’s Olayemi oluwasoga.

Meanwhile, in track and field events, there will be high jump finals for both boys and girls, 400m semi finals for both male and female categories as well as 200m, 4x400m heats.

Rivers State’s athletic coach, Blessing Harrison, told Daily Trust that his target is to ensure his athletes record podium appearances.

“At the last National Youth Games, Rivers State finished 5th, Delta State came first while Lagos placed second. So, from what we have seen so far, we will drive towards the first three positions,” he said.

According to him, this edition will produce new national champions who would win medals for the country.

“It was this competition that produced Tobi Amusan, Ofili Favor and other good athletes that are now international stars. We are looking for more champions to emerge at this competition that will represent Nigeria in future. It is like the older ones are fading out,” he said.

