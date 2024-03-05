Why we monitor activities of rice, grains bulk buyers in Niger – Gov Bago

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has clarified that he only raised alarm and took measures to check the activities of middlemen and people…

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has clarified that he only raised alarm and took measures to check the activities of middlemen and people buying up rice and other grains in the state.

He said their activities are pushing up prices in the state and elsewhere, depriving local mills and food factories of needed raw materials.

NAMA to retiring officers: Build good, strong families

Hausa traders beg Gov Uzodinma to intervene in market land tussle

Bago who stated this while making clarification over misconstrued reports on his stance on mass purchase of food items from the state to other states and outside the country in Abuja on Monday said he only stopped bulk purchases of food from local markets to neighbouring countries.