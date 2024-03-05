✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Why we monitor activities of rice, grains bulk buyers in Niger – Gov Bago

  Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has clarified that he only raised alarm and took measures to check the activities of middlemen and people…

 

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has clarified that he only raised alarm and took measures to check the activities of middlemen and people buying up rice and other grains in the state.

He said their activities are pushing up prices in the state and elsewhere, depriving local mills and food factories of needed raw materials.

Bago who stated this while making clarification over misconstrued reports on his stance on mass purchase of food items from the state to other states and outside the country in Abuja on Monday said he only stopped bulk purchases of food from local markets to neighbouring countries.

