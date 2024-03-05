NAMA to retiring officers: Build good, strong families

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Ahmed Umar Farouk, has urged intending retirees to redefine their roles as parents in…

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Ahmed Umar Farouk, has urged intending retirees to redefine their roles as parents in order to reap the benefits of retirement.

He stated this yesterday in Abuja while declaring open the 2024 NAMA pre-retirement workshop.

The event, themed: “Making Extraordinary Happen in Your Post-Work Life”, was organised in partnership with Instinct Resource Services Limited.

Addressing the participants, Farouk, represented by the Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary, NAMA, Egbadon Isemihomon, said: “I urge all of you to take this period to rewind; where you are coming from and where you are going, and I ask you to please take this period as a reflection of what you will make use of.

We are making peaceful efforts to return Niger, others to ECOWAS – Tinubu

Committee to resettle southern Kaduna displaced communities

“You must make sure that you put your family together because if you don’t have a good family, it’s going to have a negative impact on you when you retire. So, reflecting on the retirement period is the start of a new life of happiness and joy.

“I implore every one of us to take this period as a joyful period and a new beginning for a better life.”

The Chairman, Instinct Resource Services Limited, Mal. Yakmut Alhassan, who retired as a civil servant before venturing into the private sector, said: “Contrary to what some may believe, retirement for me was not the end of an era, but rather the beginning of a new and vibrant chapter.

“In the years following my retirement, I had the privilege of rediscovering myself and exploring passions that had long been dormant.”