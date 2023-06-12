Why Tinubu should run inclusive govt – IPAC chair

The presidential candidate of the Action Democracy Party (ADP) in the February 28, 2023, general elections and Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engr…

The presidential candidate of the Action Democracy Party (ADP) in the February 28, 2023, general elections and Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run an inclusive government where opposition parties are given voice for the stability of the nation.

He said, “My advice to the president is to make sure he runs a government of inclusivity. He should reach out to other political parties, because in our time in this country, the political parties play fundamental roles over and above other primordial sentiments.

“If you are in power and you want to have peace, you have to make them feel that they have a stake in what you are doing so that you will have peace, so that it will not be a case of winner takes it all.

“Buhari’s administration seemed not to be progressive because they said, well, it’s APC, so some people felt they didn’t have any stake in that government. So, President Tinubu must look at how he can patronise other political parties one way or another. It is not a sign of weakness at all.

“Goodwill is also very important for the government to survive, and if you don’t balance the politics, you will have a problem. I am not saying that he should throw away quality, but having won, the need for bringing in political balancing that is required is important.”

Sani, who is also the ADP national chairman, also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states slated for November, this year.

In an interview with Daily Trust yesterday in Abuja, Sani, noted that the petitions against Tinubu at the election tribunal would strengthen democracy in the country.

He further said that the incoming 10th National Assembly, state governors and the president should work hard to boost the country’s economy and better the lives of Nigerians so that Nigeria could take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

