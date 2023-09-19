Why Makinde is yet to announce new Alaafin – Oyo govt

Oyo State government has said that the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, is taking his time in announcing the new Alaafin of Oyo more…

Oyo State government has said that the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, is taking his time in announcing the new Alaafin of Oyo more than a year after the Oyo Mesi (kingmakers) concluded the selection process.

Daily Trust gathered that the Oyomesi-in-council had selected 52-year-old Lukuman Adelodun Gbadegesin from among 82 others from the Agunloye Ruling House, who indicated interests in the position.

Gbadegesin is a grandson of Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II, the predecessor of the late Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III.

According to Basorun of Oyo, Chief Yusuf Akinade, it is more than a year since the selection process was completed and communicated to the governor who has delayed in making a formal announcement.

He said, “We concluded the selection process for the new Alaafin on October 4, 2022, and we informed the state government of our decision immediately. As the law of the land demands, we didn’t get any petitions against our decision, but a suit was filed against us.

“We got our own lawyer, and we won the case, with the court throwing away the case and stating that the initial decision of Oyomesi was right. Since then, we expected the governor to make an announcement, but he didn’t. We will continue to wait for him to do that.”

When asked about the public suggestion that the governor intended to frustrate the Oyomesi into conducting another selection process, Akinade said that would be resisted.

“We will never do that. God will not allow us to see such a setback. The complete Oyomesi has conducted a process that has been completed, and we have all signed it. We will wait till the governor is satisfied to announce the candidate we have selected,” he said.

However, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, who confirmed that the government had been informed of the decision of the Oyomesi, said the governor was taking his time.

He said, “The Oyomesi has all the rights in the world to do their jobs; however, the statute allows His Excellency to take a look as the final authority on the issue as provided for by the law to ensure that no misdemeanour or mistake is made that will lead to subsequent embarrassment or litigation as we had with the former Eleruwa of Eruwa.”

When asked about the court ruling in favour of the selection process of the Alaafin by the Oyomesi, he added, “As for the legal aspect of it, we will follow the due process without flouting the law. In due course, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General will address the issue even more succinctly.”

Recall that the late monarch, Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi, ruled for almost 52 years before his death on April 22, 2022 at 83.

