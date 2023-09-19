Police arrest suspected car thief in Jigawa

The police in Jigawa State, on Sunday, arrested a suspected car snatcher, Lawan Sabil (35), of Gwarinpa Quarters, Abuja, in Birnin Kudu LGA in possession…

The police in Jigawa State, on Sunday, arrested a suspected car snatcher, Lawan Sabil (35), of Gwarinpa Quarters, Abuja, in Birnin Kudu LGA in possession of an unmarked white Honda Accord.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said all efforts made to stop the vehicle proved abortive when patrol men sighted it from afar as the driver was very anxious and refused to slow down.

Shiisu said while trying to dodge the police, suspect smashed a cyclist in his front and as a result the vehicle got hooked and forcefully stopped.

He further said the suspect opened the door and took to his heels but was later arrested and brought to the station, while the victim cyclist was rushed to the hospital, treated and discharged.

He explained that before then a distress call was received from Bauchi State that three men went to Fawa Motors along Murtala Muhammed Way, Bauchi, pretending to want to buy the said car.

He said, “They pleaded to go for a test before they made the payment, but one of the sales attendants insisted on going along with them. On their way, the suspects forcefully expelled him and zoomed off with the car, leaving him stranded.”

He added that the owner of the car, Usman Zubairu (40), of Federal Low Cost, Bauchi, had since surfaced.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...