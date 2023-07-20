Why I met CDS – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule says he does not know much about the security challenges in his state. He said this during an interview with…

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule says he does not know much about the security challenges in his state.

He said this during an interview with reporters in Abuja on Wednesday after meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, over the alleged influx of bandits to his state from Plateau State.

He said, “First and foremost, as you know, Nasarawa State has the largest proximity to the Federal Capital Territory among other states. So, the security in Nasarawa State is always very important to the North and to Nigeria. As usual, I’m very regular visitor to this office of the CDS.”

Sule said he used the opportunity to congratulate the CDS on his appointment and “discuss a few issues about the security challenges that may come up.

“And as the head of security agencies, I believe very strongly that he is in the better position to handle them.

“I’m not a security man, I don’t know much about the security challenges in Nasarawa, but I believe he will handle them.

“Nasarawa is surrounded by so many states that have one security challenge or the other. It started with Benue where there was an open-grazing law. We have some challenges there.

“There was an influx of some Fulanis that didn’t want to stay in Benue into Nasarawa State. We have an issue in Plateau today because of the Mangu crisis, and we always have some people that always running for their own interests in Nasarawa.

“Sometimes, we have some challenges in the southern part of Kaduna, and some people also run into Nasarawa. Even here in FCT, sometimes, when they have their problems, they run into Nasarawa. For that reason, Nasarawa has become a base for some of these criminals and they transit that place.

“Of course, you have some of these challenges you can discuss about other areas, and they’re good for me to be able to share with the CDS who is in a better position to take a look at them and handle them,” Sule said.

Reacting, the CDS told newsmen the military was being proactive and had mapped out strategies to address the security situation in Nasarawa.

“You’ve just heard from him the security challenges facing the state. You know how strategic Nasarawa State is to Nigeria, FCT particularly.

“So, all the security challenges confronting the state are being addressed, and we’re being proactive about it. We don’t want until it gets bad before we act. Now, action before anything happens, we’re on it. I can assure you that Nasarawa will remain peaceful, Abuja will remain peaceful,” he said.

