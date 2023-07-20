Reps to investigate concession of airports

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its committee on aviation (when constituted) to investigate the concession of some airports by the Ministry of Aviation…

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its committee on aviation (when constituted) to investigate the concession of some airports by the Ministry of Aviation in the immediate past administration.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Kama Nkemkanma who said the nation’s most viable airports had been commissioned to foreign firms through Federal Executive Council’s resolutions which, he said, deviated from due process, public accountability and established laws.

According to him, the eventual outcome of the opaque concession exercise is the enrichment of a few unpatriotic Nigerians and their foreign cohorts at the detriment of Nigerians and the eventual enslavement of these public infrastructures to foreigners for many decades.

Nigeria gets $9.2m Canadian grant for COVID-19 vaccination

CBN revokes 2,991 BDC licences

He said, “Our major airports in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano have remained consistently subjects of controversies due to entrenched personal interests that have undermined the laws of the land, irrespective of the occasional efforts of our anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

Nkemkanma said Nigerians were currently facing job loss and future generations’ economic hardship due to the airports’ concession policy.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...