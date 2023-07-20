Why I don’t speak about Nigerian politicians – Wizkid

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun fondly known as Wizkid or Big Wiz, has revealed why he rarely makes comments about politicians in his music and…

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun fondly known as Wizkid or Big Wiz, has revealed why he rarely makes comments about politicians in his music and interviews.

Wizkid said the Nigerian masses don’t care about politics, adding that they only care about how to make ends meet.

He spoke in a recent interview with Evening Standard, UK.

“I don’t like to speak about politicians in Nigeria. People in the streets care about themselves and what they are going to eat. They don’t care about nothing else,” the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner said.

Big Wiz also disclosed his ambition as a leader of the new generation of Nigerian musicians.

He said he wouldn’t judge “previous generations”, stressing that his goal is “to steer the new generation forward.”

Wizkid said he desires for the new crop of Afrobeats artistes to make global exploits and be united.

The 33-year-old has established himself as one of the leading names in the African music industry.

Daily Trust reports that the worlds of entertainment and politics may seem vastly different, but there are a few celebrities who have managed to jump in for the greater good.

Nigerian celebrities who have made the leap into politics include Olumide Oworu, Banky W, Desmond Elliot, Funke Akindele, Tonto Dikeh among others.

