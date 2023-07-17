I have enough music to retire – Wizkid

Multiple award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun fondly known as Wizkid or Big Wiz has made it known that he has enough songs to retire. The singer…

Multiple award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun fondly known as Wizkid or Big Wiz has made it known that he has enough songs to retire. The singer just clocked 33 years old.

During a chat with Capital XTRA in London, the Grammy-winning singer said, “he has new album ready to go up”.

The singer also said he has made enough music to retire, adding that he records songs every day.

He said in part during the interview, “It is amazing to see how far African music has come, big shout out to everyone supporting the movement. I have got a new album ready to go, a new Wiz album. I am dropping a new song next week, in a couple of days.

“I have enough music to retire, we are recording everyday so imagine how much music I have now. I love the recording, the performing, I love everything to be honest. I have built my life around this for years, this is the only way I know.”

