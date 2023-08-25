Why Hausa movies are yet to feature on Netflix – Ali Nuhu

Veteran actor, Ali Nuhu, has said that part of the reasons a movie from the northern Nigerian film industry (known as Kannywood) has not featured…

Veteran actor, Ali Nuhu, has said that part of the reasons a movie from the northern Nigerian film industry (known as Kannywood) has not featured on the popular video streaming service, Netflix, is due to the sub-standard equipment used in shooting movies.

The actor said this during a chat on a talk-show, Gabon’s Room, hosted by a Kannywood actress, Hadiza Aliyu Gabon.

The actor, who has been in the movie industry for about 25 years and has become a household name in both Nollywood and Kannywood, said unlike the southern movie producers, Kannywood had not been using sophisticated equipment in shooting movies.

He said, “Anybody can have their movie on Netflix if the movie meets the needed requirements. However, there are vendors who are the ones to market your movies to Netflix. So most of those vendors prefer to market the movies of those with whom they have some personal relationships with.

“Another reason no Kannywood movie has yet been featured on Netflix is due to the sub-standard equipment we use in our cinematography that do not usually meet the required standards.

“And even if we have the required equipment, there’s also the issue of the crew. For instance, in Nollywood, I acted in movies where most of the crew were foreigners.

“But that doesn’t mean Kannywood doesn’t have the capacity to make quality movies. The difference is about the hard work and the dedication to produce movies that will reach international standards.”

Nuhu also said that he had once submitted his movie to Neflix, but it had not been featured.

“I have once submitted my movie to them and it reached over seven months before they responded, saying that they would review it, and I am still waiting for their feedback.

“But with the coming of Amazon, Netflix has been trying to consider movies from northern Nigeria, the way Amazon has been trying to do.

“So Amazon has given us the opportunity to submit our movies and could possibly be considered,” he said.

‘I don’t have plans to stop acting’

The movie star also said that he does not have any plans to quit acting, because it is the business he has been doing all his life.

“When I started acting in movies, I was a young man appearing as a lover, singing and dancing. Then I was transformed by age to being a father. So, gradually, I’ve been taking up different roles as conditioned by nature, allowing other people to occupy roles I previously occupied.

“But now that I usually take the role of father, I am already at the end. But I don’t have plans to stop acting,” he said.

‘Polygamy does not appeal to me’

He also said that despite being a Muslim, the idea of polygamy did not appeal to him.

He said, “I’ve been married for twenty years and recently celebrated our twentieth wedding anniversary with my wife. I was married in 2003 and we are now in 2023.

“Concerning adding another wife, the way I look at marriage is that as long as you and your wife have been living peacefully together, and also think that you can’t be fair if you bring another wife, or that marrying a second wife could disrupt some things, it’s better you continue to stay with only one wife.

“And that’s why I’ve been monogamously married for twenty years even though polygamy is allowed in Islam.”

