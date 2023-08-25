I will lead crusade to get necessary support from Shelter Afrique, Minister tells REDAN

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has told the Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria (REDAN) that he would lead…

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has told the Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria (REDAN) that he would lead a crusade in ensuring that the body get the necessary support from shelter Afrique.

The minister made the promise when he received the Executives of REDAN led by its President/CEO Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, in his office in Abuja.

He said, “We are the second largest investors of shelter Afrique but despite all that , Nigerians have not benefited much from them, I think their engagement with REDAN has opened an avenue for us to benefit from them and as a minister, I will lead that crusade to ensure that you get the necessary support from shelter Afrique.

“The issue of your flagship project the rural -Urban Housing iniative (RUHI-774) which you have been advocating since I was in FMBN which is highly conceived as a project that you want to develop at least 109 Housing units in each of the 774 local government , it is also a welcome development, I assure you that as long as you can build, you can leverage on FMBN which is an arm that provides affordable housing for Nigerians, I assure you that when you are launching this , I will be at the forefront.

“I have to commend REDAN for their wonderful performance in this crusade for housing deficit in the country, and also increasing the stock of houses within the country, I assure you that the ministry of housing and urban development will collaborate highly with you in other to serve Nigeria.

“I feel highly honoured to receive you this afternoon on this congratulatory visit to my office as the minister of housing and urban development.

“I should be the one to tell the importance of REDAN, It is an association that regulate the works of development within the Country, and also ease Work for any government Institution, I learnt that REDAN also train developers for the knowledge that my likely come so I must commend you for that.”

Speaking earlier, Wamakko congratulated the minister on his well-deserved appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “REDAN is particularly grateful to Allah that the President Bola Tinubu, knowing his pedigree, experience and performance as the Immediate Past Managing Director of the foremost Apex Mortgage Bank, which is the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), rightly assigned him the well-deserved responsibility of re-creating and energizing the Housing and Urban Development Ministry.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...