Why 10th Senate presidency fits Akpabio – APC group

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, National Frontiers for Mobilisation Initiative, has said that the party’s consensus candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is best suited for the 10th Senate leadership from every ramification.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Isioma Ndah, Itoro Akpabio, Dr Uduakobong Akpoho, Alhaji Abubakar Madugu and Mallam Rabiu, among others, said Senator Godswill Akpabio is a man with political clout who has all factors put in place for the office of The Senate President of the 10th Senate working in his favour.

The group said the South-South geopolitical zone deserves the Senate President office having held that office last in the second Republic by late Senator Joseph Wayas, adding that the APC National Working Committee was right in zoning it to the South-South geopolitical zone.

The group said it was only logical and fair that the Senate President’s office for the 10th National Assembly be zoned to the South-South geopolitical zone having played a major role in the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by producing the second-highest votes after the Southwest.

“A Christian as the Senate President from the South-South geopolitical zone will strike a balance between the two major religions in Nigeria. More so, the idea of a Muslim and/or Northern Senate President will smack of insincerity on the part of the APC government, given that there should be a rotation of the seat between the North and South,” the group said.

It also argued that the South-South geopolitical zone being the zone that produces the crude oil that the Nigerian economy is largely dependent on, must be involved in the Nigerian government leadership in this dispensation.

