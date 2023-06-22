Why 10th assembly will be challenging to manage — Kano Rep

The member representing Tsanyawa/Kunchi federal constituency of Kano State, Sani Umar Bala (APC, Kano), has said the 10th House of Representatives will be difficult to…

The member representing Tsanyawa/Kunchi federal constituency of Kano State, Sani Umar Bala (APC, Kano), has said the 10th House of Representatives will be difficult to manage.

In a telephone chat with our reporter yesterday, Bala said the Green Chamber has witnessed a drastic reduction in the number of old and experienced members which he said would make it the most difficult to manage.

Recall that the 10th House of Representatives was inaugurated on June 13.

He said, “We have over 70 per cent turnover. Only about 30 per cent of old members returned to the 10th house which is a big challenge. It is now dominated by new members who have to have time to learn and blend.

“That notwithstanding, the house has to move on. But we have to be up and doing. While the new members catch up, the returning members have to deploy everything to see that their new colleagues are properly absorbed for legislative business overtime.

“That observation prepared us when we grew up in the organisation and we are happy for it. What I am saying in essence is that, I know our young colleagues are educated with some having Phds.

“However, coming to the parliament is a different ballgame. While your qualifications and experience in your fields are appreciated, in the parliament, you must learn a new thing different from what you already have. It is a new learning process.”

He therefore called on the new and returning members of the house to cooperate and work together, explaining that, that would make it more robust and productive to meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...