What I discussed with Kyari inside prison – Agba Jalingo

Activist and publisher of an online news outlet CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo, has revealed his encounter with the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who is being remanded in prison over his alleged involvement in a drug deal.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Monday, March 27 remanded Jalingo in Kuje Correctional Centre over alleged false publication following his arraignment by the police on a two-count charge.

The police accused Jalingo of publishing an article that disparaged Mrs Elizabeth Ayade, the wife of the younger brother of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

The presiding judge, Justice Zainab Abubakar, remanded Jalingo, who pleaded not guilty of the offence, in prison pending the time he would perfect his bail conditions.

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, Jalingo briefly shared his encounter with Kyari, a former commander of Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) that arrested the publisher sometime in 2019.

“I met Abba Kyari in jail. We had plenty of time to talk about my arrest by IRT operatives in 2019. We couldn’t eat together because he is fasting,” he wrote.