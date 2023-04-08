Police confirm children’s abduction in Zamfara, go after kidnappers

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of children and women in Wanzamai village, Tsafe Local Goverment Area of the state. The command…

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of children and women in Wanzamai village, Tsafe Local Goverment Area of the state.

The command in a statement on Friday said a joint tactical team had been deployed to rescue the victims safely.

Armed gang had raided a farm in Wanzamai, a community on Zamfara-Katsina border, reportedly abducting about 80 persons, including children.

A resident of Wanzamai village, Sani Wanzamai, had spoken to Daily Trust about the abduction, adding that more than 20 other persons from Kucheri village in Tsafe LGA and Yankara community in the neighbouring Katsina State.

“While the children went into the bush to fetch firewood, the other adults were kidnapped on farmlands when they went for land clearing in preparation for this year’s cropping season. There are also women among the victims.

“The armed men suddenly appeared and then marched the victims into forest. The armed criminals haven’t contacted any family yet. Some families tried reaching out to the adults among the victims but couldn’t get any one,” he had said.

Reacting to the abduction in Wanzamai, the police spokesperson in Zamfara, CSP Mohammed Shehu, said the number of the victims reported was “outrageous.”

The statement reads in part, “As the command urges the public to disregard the outrageous figures being circulated on some section of the media. The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, has reassured the public especially families of the abducted women and children of Wanzamai Village in Tsafe LGA of the state that, the command in collaboration with the military and vigilantes are making tireless efforts to rescue the victims hale and hearty and reunite them with their families/relations.

“Information received by the Command from Village Head of Wanzamai revealed that, about nine (9) women and children left their homes to the bush to fetch firewood. As they moved deep into the forest, they were accosted and abducted to unknown destination by bandits.

“On reciept of the report, nearby joint police and other security agencies mobilised to the scene and commenced search and rescue operation with a view to rescuing the hostages and arrest the assailants. The Commissioner of Police further deployed additional police tactical team to complement the ongoing rescue mission.”