WFP approves $2.56bn to fight hunger, malnutrition in Nigeria

The United Nations’ World Food Programme has approved a US$2.56 billion new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for Nigeria to tackle food insecurity and malnutrition particularly…

The United Nations’ World Food Programme has approved a US$2.56 billion new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for Nigeria to tackle food insecurity and malnutrition particularly in the North East and North West.

The World Food Country Representative, Mr David Stevenson, made the announcement Wednesday in Abuja during a joint press briefing with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He said the 5-year programme defined WFP’s entire portfolio of assistance within the country for 2023-2027, adding that the US$2.56bn is designed to support Nigeria in achieving food security and improved nutrition by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 2).

“As food insecurity continues to spike in Nigeria, over 25 million people are projected to face acute hunger at the peak of the June-August 2023 lean season. In Borno, Damawa and Yobe states alone, some 4.4 million people are projected to face acute hunger at the peak of the lean season this year. Some 2 million children are projected to be acutely malnourished in the northeast states alone.

“Permit me to say that humanitarian aid has not kept pace with this sharp rise in hunger levels. Overall, WFP is assisting some 2.1 million vulnerable people in Nigeria in 2023 through food assistance and nutrition support, cash payment and livelihoods projects to help build back the resilience of the people affected by conflict,” the World Food Country Director said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said the new five years plan made provision for the WFP to expand its areas of assistance to the North West and refugees’ camps in Nigeria instead of the North East previously covered.

Dr. Sani-Gwarzo said the new package will bring much-needed assistance to vulnerable people such as widows, people living with disabilities, sick (bed-ridden) household heads, displaced persons/people in IDP camps and to build resilience in affected communities.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...