We’ve no links with new security outfit – Govt

The Benue State Government has denied any link whatsoever with Al-Tershak Global Security Ltd, a new outfit established by one Alhaji Aliyu Tershaku.

Our correspondent reports that some residents and opposition parties raised concerns a few days ago that the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia had inaugurated the outfit last week Saturday through a representation by his deputy’s Chief Protocol Officer, Gabriel Igoche.

Some residents and the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement, expressed worry that the owner of the alleged outfit had been profiled as a Boko Haram leader in the past and was sacked by the immediate past administration of Governor Samuel Ortom’s over public anxiety on his person.

The state government has, however, distanced itself from the new security outfit, saying it was not aware of any such organisation.

Deputy governor, Sam Ode, at a press conference, on Friday night, said the accusations against the government, about having a hand in the said security organisation was a calculated attempt to discredit the new administration of Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia.

He urged the people of Benue State to ignore the plot by mischievous elements to drag the Benue State government led by Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia into a non-existent controversy.

