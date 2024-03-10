We’re tackling food crisis, economic hardship – Governors 

Governors of the 36 states of the federation say they have been introducing different strategies and measures to end the current economic hardship and food…

In a report signed by its Acting Head of Media, Halimah Salihu Ahmed, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) said the governors were committed to ending the pain and suffering of citizens in the land.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had met with the state governors at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, in February, where issues of hike in food prices, economic hardship and others were deliberated upon with a view to preferring solutions.

The NGF report disclosed that Kwara State governor and chairman of the NGF, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in collaboration with Governors Agbu Kefas of Taraba State; Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State; and Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State were pushing for increased crop production through the federal Ministry of agriculture to address food shortages.

The report reads in part, “In Kano State, authorities raided warehouses where traders are suspected of hoarding food supplies. In Yobe State, government banned bulk purchases of grains from local markets to stop hoarding and exports across Nigeria’s borders.

“In Niger State, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago announced a ban on the mass purchase of foodstuffs from local markets. He ordered security forces to confiscate trucks carrying products in bulk and share the food to the people.

“The Ekiti State Government has committed the sum of N1 billion to improve food production, especially to embark on land preparation, driven by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s tractorization subsidy scheme, and an input supply programme to support small scale farmers.

“In Zamfara State, last week, Governor Dauda Lawal hosted the Sweden Ambassador, Annika Hahn-Englund, on partnership on how to grow the state economy and address the current hardships. The Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his government’s willingness to expand its relationship with the Netherlands in different sectors, especially the agricultural sector to ensure food security in the state.”