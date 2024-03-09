✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Kebbi Gov’t sacks district head of Sauwa

Kebbi Government has terminated the appointment of the District Head of Sauwa, Alhaji Muhammad Tajudden-Sauwa, for insubordination. The government also placed a six-month suspension on…

Kebbi State Map

Kebbi Government has terminated the appointment of the District Head of Sauwa, Alhaji Muhammad Tajudden-Sauwa, for insubordination.

The government also placed a six-month suspension on the District Head of Guluma, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir-Guluma, for the same offence.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Idris said a committee set up on Jan. 31 by the Local Government Service Commission, found the two local officials guilty of insubordination.

The committee was set up following a complaint against the two district heads by Arugungu Local Government Council.

He said that the committee recommended the action taken by the government in line with Public Services Rule 030301(0), which centred around acts of insubordination.

Idris said the termination and suspension of the district heads took effect from Feb. 29, 2024. (NAN)

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories