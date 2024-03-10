Kano more enabling ground for investors than ever – Gov Yusuf

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has asserted that the state provides the most conducive environment for investors to capitalise on potential business opportunities than…

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has asserted that the state provides the most conducive environment for investors to capitalise on potential business opportunities than ever before.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of the Afrinvest Kano office.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Kabiru Sa’id Magami, he explained that the Kano State Government intends technology through partnerships to modernise and enhance trade in the state

He pointed out that Kano was known for its commercial activities even before the advent of colonialism in Nigeria, saying, “There is no better time for this important decision as Kano is looking for partners like you, and we are going to engage you in enhancing trade in Kano.”

Speaking, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Afrinvest, Mr Ike Chioke, stated that the group had been in Kano for a long time.

He said they were part of the construction of the popular Ado Bayero Mall several years ago and had undertaken several other projects for the benefit of the people in Kano.

He explained that they have gone digital and are going to offer a spectrum of investments to the government and people of the state, including the provision of electricity.

In his key note address, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, described Kano as a commercial hub always ready to provide the necessary support for the development of the economy.