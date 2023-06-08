We’re satisfied with Nigeria’s commitment — Palestinian ambassador

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh, said his country is satisfied with Nigeria’s commitment to Pa...

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh, said his country is satisfied with Nigeria’s commitment to Palestine cause as both countries maintain long and cordial diplomatic ties.

He said this Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the head office of Media Trust Group (MTG), publishers of Daily Trust and owners of Trust TV, Trust Radio and other platforms.

Abdullah said Nigeria and more than 100 other countries had recognised the state of Palestine since 1988 when the late Yasser Arafat declared the state of Palestine creation.

The ambassador noted that he paid the visit to introduce himself, citing the significance of the media and for the Palestinians to tell their own story to the global population.

He said, “I believe we do not have the opportunity as Palestinians as the victims of Israeli brutality to tell our story so that everyone in the world will know that. There is a big difference between Israel and the Jews. We have nothing against the Jews or Judaism at all, this is one word and very clear.”

Speaking on ties with Nigeria, Abu Shawesh said he was “very optimistic” and satisfied as the two share interests in political, agriculture and economic issues.

“I have a very big hope that we will improve these relations by taking it forward to make sure that a lot of Palestinian investors around the world have the chance to come here and invest in Nigeria. And to make sure the trade balance between Nigeria and Palestine is increased. But again, satisfied, I can say yes but there is a very big dream to improve it.”

The envoy said that apart from agriculture, Palestine was collaborating with Nigeria in many other areas noting that there are a lot of sectors both countries could work together.

He added that around 1, 000 Palestinians were living and working in a significant sector in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Digital and Editorial, Media Trust Group, Naziru Mikailu, said the Trust TV would be looking forward to cooperating and working with the ambassador to produce a documentary on the Palestinian community living in Nigeria.

According to the ambassador, around 1, 000 Palestinians are currently living and working in a significant sector in Nigeria.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...