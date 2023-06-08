Obaseki, Shaibu, SSG sponsor 50 pilgrims in Edo

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Philip Shaibu and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion..

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Philip Shaibu and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie have sponsored 50 intending pilgrims in the state to this year’s Hajj.

The Chairman, Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, who disclosed this said they personally sponsored the beneficiaries with their funds.

Sheikh Ibrahim said the governor sponsored 40 persons, deputy governor six while the Secretary to the State Government sponsored four pilgrims.

He disclosed this yesterday in Benin when Governor Obaseki visited the Hajj camp to bid farewell to the 432 intending pilgrims that would be airlifted today to Makkah.

“432 intending pilgrims including two officials are going for this year’s Hajj. 190 are female while 244 are male. This is the first time since the creation of the state that we have this huge number of intending pilgrims. The governor has been very supportive.”

