We’re not a recruiting agency, FCC alerts Nigerians

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has said that reports that it has become a recruiting agency are false and should be ignored by Nigerians.

The Director, Public Affairs and Communication of the FCC, Dr Chuks Okoli, noted in a statement yesterday that the mandate of the commission did not include job recruitment.

“The FCC is charged with the responsibility of ensuring fairness and equity to all geo-political constituent units of the federation in matters of employment, provision of infrastructural facilities and socio-economic amenities.

“In other words, the commission is to ensure that employers of labour and providers of services, particularly in the public sector conduct themselves correctly in the performance of their duties.

“The general public is advised to report to the law enforcement agency or the commission, anybody requesting for financial inducement for job assistance under the disguise that FCC offers employment to people,” Okoli said.

