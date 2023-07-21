Maiden cultural, traditional film festival holds in Kano

A private firm, Legacy of Traditions in collaboration with Kano State Emirate Council is holding a maiden cultural and traditional film festival in Kano State.…

A private firm, Legacy of Traditions in collaboration with Kano State Emirate Council is holding a maiden cultural and traditional film festival in Kano State.

The festival which is currently ongoing is aimed at promoting Kano rich cultural traditions through films, and focuses on cultural documentaries that enhance the cultural heritage of the state.

Speaking at the event, Director of Legacy of Traditions, Nere Emiko said the festival was designed to showcase the rich culture of the state.

“What we hope to achieve is honestly number one; we would like Kano to come back to take its place as a centre of tourism and culture. Two, we would like to foster more cultural diversity.

“A lot of people don’t know Kano’s rich history as a melting pot of different cultures. I think the more cultural events like this, the more we promote unity and diversity. So if we go in this direction, we will achieve a lot. We are also about boosting the cultural economy, tourism and tradition,” she said.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero vowed to support efforts aimed at promoting the initiative.

“We are delighted to be here today to witness, and more importantly, to bless the efforts being made through the initiative of a person who is very passionate about promotion of our rich cultural heritage, in particular, our famous durbar.

“I commend the Legacy of Traditions under the leadership of Princess Nere Emiko, the initiator of this unprecedented exhibition and also acknowledge all the efforts she has made in partnership with Kano Emirate Council to raise the profile of our durbar within and outside our shores,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...