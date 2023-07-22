UK court moves to seize £100m from ex-gov Ibori

A British Court could order the confiscation of the sum of £100 million linked to a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori. Ibori was…

A British Court could order the confiscation of the sum of £100 million linked to a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

Ibori was in 2012 convicted and sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to 10-count charge of money laundering after he was extradited from Dubai, UAE.

The prosecutor, David Tomlinson told a judge at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday that the fund should be seized as “factual findings” has been made in respect of the funds, according to Reuters.

The seizure will bring to an end, a decade of legal battle and efforts by prosecutors to take the funds considered to be the benefits of Ibori’s tentacles in the UK.

Terrorism: Lawyers, journalists barred from Mamu’s trial

Jos residents seek extension of tricycle operation time

Judge David Tomlinson of Southwark Crown Court at a hearing was also told how the figure should be calculated, taking into account the judge’s findings.

He is expected to finalise and formally issue his order on Friday or shortly afterwards.

Lead prosecution counsel, Jonathan Kinnear told the court that the total amount that should be confiscated from Ibori was 101.5 million pounds and that if he did not pay up, he should be sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison.

Having served half of his prison sentence in pre- and post-trial detention, as is common, Ibori returned to Nigeria in 2017 and did not attend Thursday’s hearing. He told Reuters by text message he planned to appeal against the confiscation order.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...