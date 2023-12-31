We’re 99.9% hopeful of Supereme Court victory – Kano APC Forum

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former Special Advisers Forum says it is 99.9 per cent optimistic of victory at the much anticipated Supreme Court judgment…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former Special Advisers Forum says it is 99.9 per cent optimistic of victory at the much anticipated Supreme Court judgment on the Kano Governorship dispute.

The Chairman of the forum, Dr. Abbati Bako, made this known while briefing Journalists in Kano on Sunday.

While congratulating the party’s governorship candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his running mate, Murtala Sule Garo, on their victories at the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court, he said the judgement would definitely stand at the apex court.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate our duly elected Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his Deputy, Murtala Sule Garo during the last election as pronounced by the Election Tribunal as well as the Court of Appeal, we pray and hope that the Supreme Court judgment will also be in our favour, Inshallah. We are 99.9 per cent positive and hopeful of that.

“It is pertinent to note that the generality of Kano people have high hopes and positive expectations in the administration of Gawuna and Garo as they await their arrival as the duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.

“Their tenure will definitely change from the normal off-cycle INEC election calendar as such it’s going to be an amazing year of tremendous development in Kano State. We have hope and confidence in their administration in the upliftment of the tenets of democratic rules, regulations and principles of which every party member from ward level to the state will have the opportunity to vote and be voted for which is a fundamental human right in democratic dispensation.”