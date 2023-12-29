FG to traders: Lack of patronage, not ban will stop ‘China Adire’ importation

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has told traders of the indigenous Adire/Kampala fabrics that only lack of patronage would stop the influx of the…

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has told traders of the indigenous Adire/Kampala fabrics that only lack of patronage would stop the influx of the alleged adulterated version often referred to as “China Adire.”

The local producers protested in Abeokuta, Ogun State, alleging imitation of their designs and adulteration of the products by the Chinese.

Daily Trust Saturday had reported that what has been termed ‘China Adire’ silently creeped into the indigenous fabrics trade about two years ago, but the influx appears multiplied this year, making the local producers to express their frustrations.

Traders alleged that Chinese nationals now mass produce adire using polyester materials, flooding the market with the product and thereby pushing the local trade to the brink.

They asked the Federal Government to impose a ban on the sale of the foreign fabrics.

Speaking during the Ewa Ede Cultural Festival and Adire Textile Training and Exhibition held in Abeokuta, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) State Coordinator, Mrs. Francisca Odega, noted that the ‘China Adire’ thrives in the market because of the local patronage.

Odega said only lack of patronage would stop further importation of the product.

The State Coordinator submitted that the ban being pushed for by the traders may not happen because Nigeria also exports its goods and products abroad due to the bilateral trade agreement.

She warned that except Nigerians patronise local fabrics and the traders desist from selling the imported ones, the heritage of the indigenous fabrics would go into extinction.

“If we don’t patronize our products, nobody is going to patronize it for us. Forget the narrative that China Adire is cheap, that’s what people are buying, if we don’t patronize our own product, nobody would. China may be cheap and bring some gains, but the repercussions of it is that we will lose our heritage. In time, China will take over.

“This time around, let’s reach a compromise that we won’t wear ‘China Adire’ anymore, we won’t sell it anymore. It is not until the government imposes sanctions because there is a bilateral trade agreement and we also export our goods and want to sell them abroad. Once they import and realise that we fail to patronise the product, no one will tell them to stop the importation.

“Let’s work together and save ourselves from future hunger,” she said.

In her remarks, the First Lady, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, applauded organiser of the programme and founder of Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, Adejoke Somoye, for the event, which, according to her, “is a testament to the resilience of our traditions, a celebration of the artisans who breathe life into our cultural tapestry, and a commitment to preserving the legacy of Adire textiles in the heart of Ogun State.”

The event featured presentation of certificates to 1,000 youths trained by the foundation on the production and marketing of Adire fabrics, and prizes to best Yoruba teacher, students among others.