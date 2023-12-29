Shun inter-service rivalry, FG counsels Army officers

The federal government, on Thursday counselled the Nigerian Army to promote inter-service synergy with a view to fighting all forms of insecurity across the country…

The federal government, on Thursday counselled the Nigerian Army to promote inter-service synergy with a view to fighting all forms of insecurity across the country to a standstill.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle tasked newly promoted senior military officers to the rank of major generals to double their efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Matawalle, who gave this charge in Abuja during the investiture (decoration) of the 47 newly promoted major generals, admonished the army officers to lead by example.