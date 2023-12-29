✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Shun inter-service rivalry, FG counsels Army officers

The federal government, on Thursday counselled the Nigerian Army to promote inter-service synergy with a view to fighting all forms of insecurity across the country…

Gov Matawalle of Zamfara
    By Idowu Isamotu

The federal government, on Thursday counselled the Nigerian Army to promote inter-service synergy with a view to fighting all forms of insecurity across the country to a standstill.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle  tasked newly promoted senior military officers to the rank of major generals to double their efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Matawalle, who gave this charge in Abuja during the investiture (decoration) of the 47 newly promoted major generals, admonished the army officers to lead by example.

 

