We’ll resist attempts to turn Nigeria into one-party state — PDP BoT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party will resist any attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

The BoT also adopted the resolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) by rejecting the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which upheld the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the February 25 poll.

The BoT in a communiqué at the end of its meeting yesterday in Abuja, read by its acting chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara said its rejection of the judgement is premised on the fact that the PDP presented clear evidences to show that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC didn’t win the election.

The board also said they were monitoring and studying the outcome of cases in various election courts with regards to their level of adherence and respect to the rule of law and evidence before them.

The communiqué reads in part, “The BoT has resolved to take urgent steps to resist the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

“The BoT commended the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for following due process of the law in his quest to retrieve the presidential mandate freely given to him at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“The BoT is confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our country.

The board said the prevailing hardship in the country was a recipe for crisis if not nipped in the bud by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

It added, “The BoT expresses serious concerns over the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration.

“The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worry that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.

“The BoT observed that the nation is currently in a precarious situation under the APC and Nigerians look unto the PDP for solution and direction at this time. The BoT assures Nigerians that despite the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, rule of law, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”

