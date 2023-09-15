Nasarawa gov’ship: Tribunal reserves judgement in PDP’s petition against APC

The Nasarawa State governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital, yesterday reserved judgement in a petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party…

The Nasarawa State governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital, yesterday reserved judgement in a petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and its governorship candidate in the March 18 election, Mr David Ombugadu, opposing the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This followed adoption of final written addresses by all lawyers in the matter.

Adopting their final written address, INEC lead counsel, Ishaka Muddie Dikko (SAN) called on the tribunal to dismiss the petition on grounds that it was unnecessary, submitting that the difference of votes as submitted by the petitioners reflected on exhibit RW2.

Dikko said the petitioners having called all witnesses in their final written address claimed that they would have led with 841 votes, adding that PDP had not established any wrongful deduction of votes.

Chief Wale Olanipekun (SAN), counsel to Governor Abdullahi Sule, while adopting their final written address, narrated that the job of the tribunal has been reduced in terms of evidence and position of the law as well as the testimonies of some prosecution witnesses, affirming the tribunal has no jurisdiction to admit the witnesses and their documents presented by the petitioners.

He added that PDP had failed to score 25% in any of the 13 LGAs of the state in the election and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

Dr Hassan Liman (SAN), counsel to the APC, while adopting their final written address, prayed the tribunal to dismiss the petition on grounds that it lacked merit, describing it as “waste of resources of the good people of Nasarawa State.”

Relying on some documents admitted as exhibits before the tribunal, Dr Liman said Governor Sule led the election with 64,193, adding that the electoral matters are valued on figures. He argued that the petitioners have determined the matter against themselves.

Our correspondent reports that the PDP lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN)’s submission of a list of authorities in their final written address was objected to by the respondents’ counsel who all argued that the document was submitted out of time.

Having listened to the arguments of all parties, chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, reserved judgement on the matter.

