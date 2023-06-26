We’ll Deal With Blasphemers, Sokoto Gov warns

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, says his administration will decisively deal with anyone who engages in any activity that...

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has said his administration will deal decisively with anyone who engages in any activity that degrades or insults Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Aliyu made this known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Abubakar Bawa, warning residents against engaging in jungle justice.

Daily Trust had reported how a butcher, Usman Buda, was killed over alleged blasphemous comment.

Some of Buda’s trusted business colleagues in the market who made efforts to rescue him were injured by the mob.

In his reaction to the incident, the governor said it is a necessity for all the residents to respect and protect the prophet’s dignity and personality.

The statement read, “Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has called on the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding at all times.

“The governor cautioned the people against any act capable of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad SAW, especially in a state like Sokoto, which is a predominantly Muslim-dominated community.

“Dr Aliyu said that Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad SAW, hence the need for all the residents to respect, protect his dignity and personality.

“I want to call on the people of Sokoto State to avoid taking laws into their own hands and instead report any alleged crime or blasphemy to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.”

“Our religion does not encourage taking laws into one’s hands, so let us try to be good followers of our religion,” he appealed.

While he reiterated that the administration will not tolerate blasphemy against the Prophet, he added the lives and property of Sokoto people will be protected.

He said, “He added that the present administration will not take the issue of blasphemy lightly, and will deal decisively with anyone found guilty of any act aimed at degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, in line with the provision of Islamic laws.

“The governor assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all law-abiding citizens.

“The governor also warned would-be troublemakers to have a change of mind, adding that Sokoto is a wrong place for them.”

