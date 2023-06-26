Police rescue wife of killed INEC officer in Ebonyi

The police in Ebonyi state command have rescued the wife of the late staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Emmanuel Igwe. The late…

The police in Ebonyi state command have rescued the wife of the late staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Emmanuel Igwe.

The late Emmanuel, until his death was an Assistant Electoral Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission working in Afikpo North local government area of the state.

The deceased was on 18th June shot dead by suspected criminal herders when returning alongside his wife who was abducted in Mbu in Ishiagu in the Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state.

Daily Trust reported that the wife was kidnapped by the criminal herders who operated with AK-47s.

APC Chieftain calls for inter-Agency synergy against banditry

BREAKING: Anti-demolition protest breaks out in Kano

But police operatives in Ebonyi state police command on Sunday following an intelligence report, stormed the hideout of the hoodlums and killed three members of the gang.

It was gathered that the police also arrested no fewer than eight members of the criminal gang.

The Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Aja confirmed the arrest and killing of three of the suspects to Journalists on Sunday.

Aja explained that the hoodlums were apprehended at their hideout in Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia state.

He commended men of the Nigeria police for their courage and gallantry and pledged that the council would not hesitate in ridding the area of criminals

He said, “The successful operation of the Special Squad of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ebonyi Command of the Nigeria Police led to the arrest of no fewer than eight suspected killers of the INEC staff while three of the suspects were neutralised in the operation.

“The killers, suspected to be kidnappers who also abducted their victim’s wife, were arrested at their hideout in a forest at Lokpanta in Abia state on Saturday, June 24.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the leader of the criminal gang, nicknamed ‘Alhaji’, who fled during the gun duel between the gang and the police.

“The suspected kidnappers are allegedly responsible for the various kidnappings and other criminal activities in the council area,” Aja stated.

The chairman, who expressed his administration’s commitment to rid the LGA of crimes, called on the people of the area to always volunteer useful information to the police on the activities of hoodlums in their various areas.

“Security is everyone’s business, when you see something, say something because, in that way, we will be several steps ahead of the criminals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Command, SP. Onome Onovwakpoyeya who also confirmed the development said the abducted woman was rescued unhurt in a thick forest in Abia state.

“Yes, the woman, Mrs Charity Igwe, who was kidnapped while her husband was killed has regained freedom.

“She was rescued in a forest at Lonkpanta community in Abia state and she is receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

“Investigation is still ongoing to fish out everyone in connection with the crime,” she said. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...