We’ll block entrances into state roads to protest bad federal highways – Edo PDP chair

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that they will block all entrances into the state roads from the federal government…

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that they will block all entrances into the state roads from the federal government roads until the federal government takes necessary step to reconstructing and rehabilitating the roads.

The party’s chairman, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi disclosed this in Benin while speaking on the party’s campaign rally for the local government election in Edo North and Central respectively.

“The federal roads in Edo are not motorable. Between Ebele and Uromi, over 459 trucks are always lined up on the road and no movement. Benin-Auchi-Ekpoma, Benin-Sapele and Ovia River are no-go areas.

“The driver will tell you that they have been on those roads for the past seven days. How are they feeding? Do they make allowances for those seven days on the roads? I have never seen anything like this in my life. If I didn’t go and somebody told me, I would not believe”.

APC chieftain tasks Tinubu on Edo Ministerial slot

I wanted to jump into lagoon over failed N100m marriage – Lagos socialite

He said the federal roads were criminally neglected by the federal government to punish Edo state and its people, adding it was a clear manifestation of the enormous hatred the federal government has for the state governor.

“Due to the deplorable conditions of the federal government roads, motorists spend hours on the roads and in order to get to their destinations, resort to taking the state roads, which thereafter put those roads in a bad shape,” the PDP chairman said.

He said because of the bad state of federal roads in Edo State, trucks now diverted into state roads and “spoil our roads.”

“So, we must protect the roads that are being done with Edo tax payers money on Edo roads.

“So, we are going to block all entrances into Edo State roads from federal government roads in the state until the federal government takes the necessary actions on reconstructing and rehabilitating the federal government roads in the state,” he added.

Aziegbemi commended the people of the state for their patience over the bad roads, adding that the state governor would do its best to fix the state roads to make life easy for them.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...