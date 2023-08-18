I wanted to jump into lagoon over failed N100m marriage – Lagos socialite

A Lagos socialite, Farida Abdulkabir popularly known as Farida Sobowale, has explained why she attempted to jump into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge,…

A Lagos socialite, Farida Abdulkabir popularly known as Farida Sobowale, has explained why she attempted to jump into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Abdulkabir was seen in a viral video being comforted by some people while she attempted to commit suicide.

She had alighted from her black-coloured Sport Utility Vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Rescuers at the scene urged her not to take her life, before she was whisked away in her vehicle and taken to an undisclosed destination.

However, in a viral voice note posted on social media, Farida Sobowale said she was depressed after her N100 million marriage with a male Lagos socialite crashed just two months after the wedding.

Abdulkabir said after the man walked out of the matrimonial home, she’s been frustrated with many suicidal attempts.

She said, “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.”

