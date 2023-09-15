We may exhume Mohbad’s corpse, say police

Police have said the body of fast-rising artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as Mohbad, may be exhumed for autopsy if the need arises. Series…

Police have said the body of fast-rising artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as Mohbad, may be exhumed for autopsy if the need arises.

Series of allegations have trailed the death of the 27-year-old musician who was said to have been subjected to frustration after he severed relationship with his former record label.

Mohbad died on Tuesday after reportedly receiving injections for an ear infection and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a petition he wrote on June 25, 2023 to the police, alleging threat to his life by one Samlarry and others, went viral.

Police: Document surfaces about Mohbad’s petition over threat to life

We will investigate Mohbad’s death – Police

Reacting to the controversies, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, said the corpse would be exhumed to aid investigation if need be.

In an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Hundeyin said the command would leave no stone unturned in the course of investigating Mohbad’s death.

“The Force PRO issued a statement this evening saying that investigation would commence. And that is what we are going to do. If need be, the body would be exhumed. It’s not too late. The body can be exhumed. An autopsy can be performed. And the [Force PRO’s] statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

“That is because we don’t want to do hierarchy anymore. Take it to Force headquarters, bring it to Lagos State command, it doesn’t matter. We are going to harmonise it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done,” Hundeyin said.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...