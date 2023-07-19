We have no problem raising funds to fight insecurity – Tinubu

The Economic Community of West African States says it has no difficulty raising financial resources to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity within the…

The Economic Community of West African States says it has no difficulty raising financial resources to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity within the sub-region.

The chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government and the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stated this Tuesday after a Troika+ meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic and Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission.

Responding to a question on how the ECOWAS Commission hoped to fund its avowed campaign against terrorism and other forms of insecurity within its region, Tinubu said: “We have no problem raising funds and we have all the instrumentalities to do that. So, concerning our design and engineering of our own finances, we believe we’re capable of raising necessary funds to combat terrorism and insecurity in the region.”

Meanwhile, the West African leaders, during their meeting, reviewed the political and security situations within the sub-region, especially the political transition issues in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea as well as the security concerns across the entire region.

Addressing journalists on the resolutions reached during the meeting, Touray, said President Talon of Benin would soon embark on a mission to the three West African countries on behalf of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“Regarding the political situation in the sub-region, the leaders have reviewed the transition in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. Regarding the transition in those three countries, the leaders have taken the decision to re-engage the three countries at the highest level.

“A member of the Troika, in the person of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Benin, will undertake a mission to these three countries on behalf of the heads of state. That mission will be undertaken shortly.

“The leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the expeditious transition to democracy in each of the three countries. The transition must be in accordance with ECOWAS protocols and in accordance with their individual transition charters.

“ECOWAS has resolved to support a credible and inclusive transition in each of the three countries”, he disclosed.

On security, he revealed the resolution “to provide a robust regional response to any threat to security in the region.

“The regional response shall include the operationalization of the ECOWAS Plan of Action with the region’s own troops and regions own financing. Financing from other partners will be welcomed.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...