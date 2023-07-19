Ex-lawmaker proposes capital punishment for corrupt politicians

A former federal lawmaker, Hon Moshood Salvador has proposed capital punishment for corrupt politicians and officeholders in the country. Salvador, who noted that corruption has…

Salvador, who noted that corruption has remained a major bane in the development of the country, stressed that capital punishment would serve as an appropriate deterrent for convicted politicians and public servants.

He said President Bola Tinubu would have sent a major signal to corrupt officeholders by proposing a bill recommending capital punishment for corrupt practices in the country.

“Capital punishment should be made for anyone who has been prosecuted and convicted for stealing public funds. Anyone found guilty of corruption should be made to face capital punishment because they don’t need the money. It is just greediness. How can somebody embezzle billions of Naira that he can’t finish spending in a lifetime? If the government is ready to tackle corruption, it should propose capital punishment to discourage the act,” he said.

Salvador also expressed support for constitutional roles for traditional rulers, noting that such recognition would go a long way in developing the country. He said traditional rulers play major roles in communities where they are domiciled.

“Traditional rulers should be given constitutional roles. Pre-colonial era showed that traditional rulers were key to the development of the country; and within the council, they had chiefs and groups performing different roles such as legislating, adjudicating etc.

“The success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos can partly be attributed to how he assigned roles to traditional rulers in the state. It is a good development that should be supported,” he said.

While noting that a government of national unity would promote peace and co-existence in the country, the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, however, warned the Tinubu-led government against negotiating with bandits.

