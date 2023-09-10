✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    We saw Tinubu, Shettima’s victory at tribunal coming – Aboderin

    The immediate past special assistant to President Buhari on NGOs in the office of the First Lady, Dr Wole Aboderin, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the presidential elections tribunal, saying he saw it coming.

    Aboderin, a two-time presidential campaign youth director and member of Tinubu/ Shettima Security/Intelligence committee, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian youths for their active participation and encouragement during the elections.

    He also commended their vital role in shaping the country’s democratic landscape.

    “I wish the president and his vice well in the onerous task of building a more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria,” he said.

