Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has said Nigerians can achieve greatness together.

This was contained in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Monday.

Fintiri expressed his delight over Nigeria’s unbroken democracy since the return to civil rule in 1999, describing it as the triumph of freedom.

He therefore pardoned two prisoners listed as Adeolu Adumjobi and Ibrahim Babale who were serving their jail terms in the state.

From Kabiru R. Anwar & Amina Abdullahi, Yola

