Desist from acts that can truncate democracy  – C/River gov

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has advised Nigerians to stay clear of unconstitutional acts that are capable of truncating Nigeria’s democracy or causing…

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has advised Nigerians to stay clear of unconstitutional acts that are capable of truncating Nigeria’s democracy or causing chaos in the state.

He gave the advice on Monday in a statement signed by his Chief press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Otu enjoined citizens of the state and Nigerians generally to support his administration and that of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...