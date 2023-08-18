We are here to shape our tomorrow today — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration will leverage digital technology to create Nigeria’s desired socio-economic progress that is necessary to transform society. He…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration will leverage digital technology to create Nigeria’s desired socio-economic progress that is necessary to transform society.

He stated this while receiving in audience a delegation from Google (West Africa) led by its Director, Olumide Balogun, at the State House, Abuja.

The president, who said his administration was determined to use education and technology to improve the lives of its citizens, added that education was central to uplifting Nigerians.

“We are here to shape our tomorrow, today, and I’m going to do it. Our youths represent over 65% of the yearning development age in Nigeria.”

He called on Google to partner with the government on the use of data in the public sector to enhance service delivery.

“The authentication of transaction integrity across the country to service over 200 million people is not a joke,” the president said in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu said he was bringing more young people into the administration to further drive his transformative efforts and realise great progress in the sector.

In his remarks, the Director of Google West Africa, Mr. Olumide Balogun informed President Tinubu that the delegation came to Nigeria to reassure the government that the company is committed to supporting its laudable efforts through the deployment of modern digital technology.

