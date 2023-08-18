Nigeria complex but not too difficult to manage – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the task of keeping Nigeria one remains his priority, stressing that the current challenges bedeviling the nation are temporary.…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the task of keeping Nigeria one remains his priority, stressing that the current challenges bedeviling the nation are temporary. Speaking during the public presentation of a book, “Brutally Frank”, authored by a former Minister of Information, Edwin Clark, on Thursday in Abuja, Tinubu said Nigeria is complex, but not too difficult to manage.

The president who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said, “To keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done.

“This country is complex, but can never be too difficult to manage. Our diverse cultures and religion constitute a source of our strength.”

The president said the current pain caused by the removal of fuel subsidy is temporary, stressing that the pain would soon go with the rolling out of the palliatives.

The Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, said, “We have a lot of challenges; a lot of ups and downs. Our leaders should use their wisdom to keep the country united so that we can get relieved of the challenges we are facing.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in his remarks, eulogised Clark, saying he has written his name in gold because of his contributions and struggles for the oneness and peaceful coexistence of the country.

Chairman of the occasion and former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) said, “I am hopeful that the younger generations will be better informed on our experience which has brought the country to what it is today, on which our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is here with us, represents the centre of our common aspirations of peace, unity and progress.”

