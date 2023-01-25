The immediate past Adamawa State governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow has formally dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of genuine reconciliatory efforts in the…

The immediate past Adamawa State governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow has formally dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of genuine reconciliatory efforts in the party.

In a letter addressed to the APC chairman in Kolere Ward, Mubi Local Government Area, Bindow said he took the decision to resign his membership after due consultation with family, supporters and associates.

Daily Trust learnt that the former governor had been having a running battle with some blocks in the party, resulting in an internal division that led to his ouster in 2015 after his first term in office.

His grievance was obviously compounded when he attempted to launch a comeback to the Adamawa State Government House only to be defeated at the party primary election alongside four other men by the lone female candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Binani.

Since then pictures showing him together with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri flooded the social media platforms, suggesting his imminent defection from the party.

Go after oil marketers responsible for fuel scarcity, Reps tell security agencies

BREAKING: Abia PDP guber candidate dies one month to elections

“I wish to formally notify you of my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) effective from 20th January 2023. This decision is not an easy one but after prayers and wide consultation with my family, stakeholders and faithful followers across the state and country at large, I decided to resign my membership”.

“The decision is also as a result of lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa State since the unfortunate events of the 2019 elections and the 2022 primary elections”.

Reacting to the development, the State APC Organising Secretary, Mustapha Ribadu said Bindow’s defection was a big loss to the party being the first and only APC governor so far but the party would, however, double its effort to win the 2023 elections without him.