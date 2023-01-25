Abia PDP guber candidate dies one month to elections

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, is dead. His death was confirmed in a statement by his son, Dr Chikezie…

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, is dead. His death was confirmed in a statement by his son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, on Wednesday.

Ikonne’s demise is coming barely one month to the 2023 general elections.

The statement read, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 2023.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.”