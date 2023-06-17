We are being abducted like chickens, Zamfara Student cries out

One of the students who participated in the protest over abduction of his colleagues in Zamfara State has called on the government to step up…

One of the students who participated in the protest over abduction of his colleagues in Zamfara State has called on the government to step up security.

Daily Trust had reported how students grounded vehicular movement on a major highway in the state following the kidnap of five students of the Federal University, Gusau.

Bandits on Saturday invaded the rented apartments of the victims in Sabon Gida and Damba suburban communities in Gusau local government areas of Zamfara.

The armed criminals raided the apartments in the wee hours of Saturday kidnapped the students. They fired several shots into air the and dashed into the bush.

Last April, suspected bandits abducted two female students of the University after they broke into a rented hostel in Sabon Gida, a community that is hosting the university.

Saturday’s abduction of the students had generated a tense security atmosphere in the area leading to protests by the students.

The protesting students blocked Gusau-Funtua highway causing gridlock. They mounted road blocks at Lambar Sankalawa, Damba and the main gate of the university.

However, security operatives managed to dismantle the blockade at Damba community

But the students have regrouped near the main gate of the institution and demanded improved security in the area.

The institution has been without perimeter fence and enough students’ accommodation.

One of the students simply identified as Kabir said authorities must work hard to improve security around the areas.

“Students are being scared away because there is no security in the institution and even the host communities. We are being abducted like chickens by the armed criminals,” he lamented.

The Information Officer of the Institution Umar Usman did not answer calls from our correspondent, however, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dauda Lawal on Broadcast Media, Press and Public Affairs, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said the state government is worried about the incident.

“Governor Dauda Lawal is working round the clock to see that the security situation is improved. He had met with several top security officials in Gusau and Abuja. We are appealing for calm and the situation will improve by the Grace of Almighty Allah,” he said.

